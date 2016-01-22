Blair Fraser

The author of my life

Blair Fraser
Blair Fraser
  • Save
The author of my life drawing animation film digital art black and white video illustration
Download color palette

Still from a short video that visual explores the question of who God is. Illustrations by @James Law

https://www.behance.net/gallery/15963531/Who-is-God-(Film)

View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2016
Blair Fraser
Blair Fraser

More by Blair Fraser

View profile
    • Like