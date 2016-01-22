Pedja Rusic

Uniq 2.0

Wanted to upgrade my very old now, finder replacement icon.

Def inspired by @Ollin's latest icon work :)

Grab the .icns see how it fits in your dock :)

*EDIT fixed the icns file a bit. There was too much space on the left and right, it's kinda 10am and I haven't slept haha

Posted on Jan 22, 2016
tipsypixel [dot] com
