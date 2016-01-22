🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Wanted to upgrade my very old now, finder replacement icon.
Def inspired by @Ollin's latest icon work :)
Grab the .icns see how it fits in your dock :)
*EDIT fixed the icns file a bit. There was too much space on the left and right, it's kinda 10am and I haven't slept haha