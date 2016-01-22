JRE Webdesign Relaunch #01

JRE (Jeunes Restaurateurs) is an association of young high quality chefs. In total there are more than 350 restaurants and 160 hotels in Europe, spread over 14 countries. The German association (which I was more involved in) started multiple new projects and events to underline and support the JRE attitude and lifestyle.

Here you can see some early layouts for the new website. The goal was to create a minimal and clean experience with a focus on big pictures. With this layout every single restaurant and chef can tell it's own story.

I'm more than happy to answer questions and get some feedback!