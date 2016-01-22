JRE Webdesign Relaunch #01

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
JRE (Jeunes Restaurateurs) is an association of young high quality chefs. In total there are more than 350 restaurants and 160 hotels in Europe, spread over 14 countries. The German association (which I was more involved in) started multiple new projects and events to underline and support the JRE attitude and lifestyle.
Here you can see some early layouts for the new website. The goal was to create a minimal and clean experience with a focus on big pictures. With this layout every single restaurant and chef can tell it's own story.
I'm more than happy to answer questions and get some feedback!