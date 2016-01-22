Bryce Daniel

Free Moto 360 Template [Sketch]

I created a Moto 360 Watch to showcase an app in my forthcoming portfolio, but I thought I may as well give it to you all to use as you'd like.

The template includes the one above and a wireframe version as well.

It is 100% vector done in Sketch. Download the File Here!

Enjoy!

Posted on Jan 22, 2016
