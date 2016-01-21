kAi CHENG

Quick Play

kAi CHENG
kAi CHENG
  • Save
Quick Play popup transition time track ui app mobile ios animation motion play music
Download color palette

Full project can be checked at
http://www.dkaib.com/#/music-digs-2/

View all tags
Posted on Jan 21, 2016
kAi CHENG
kAi CHENG

More by kAi CHENG

View profile
    • Like