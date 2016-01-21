Grace Batista

DailyUI #013: Direct Messaging

DailyUI #013: Direct Messaging korean chat direct messaging dailyui
I think this is my 4th time uploading this...
I'm trying to figure out how to upload a semi-decent gif haha

I use KakaoTalk and Line everyday so thats definitely what I was looking at when I made this. I wanna try my hand at making my own Line themes, I think that would be fun :)

Any comments or suggestions would be much appreciated ~

