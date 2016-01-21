CastelLab

Wofox - Responsive Email Template + Online Builder

CastelLab
CastelLab
  • Save
Wofox - Responsive Email Template + Online Builder notification newsletter mailchimp litmus icontact email templates email marketing email creative email onepage landing
Download color palette

Hi guys !
its another newslater template
hope you like it
To Download
(PSD , html , MailChimp , Campaign Monitor) + access for the builder
http://goo.gl/ko2gRI
for life demo
http://goo.gl/omkcyQ
Full project on Behance
https://www.behance.net/gallery/32954111/Wofox

Ee09711c4c8b9a6e3afb5577c90086c7
Rebound of
Wofox - Responsive Email Template + Online Builder
By CastelLab
CastelLab
CastelLab

More by CastelLab

View profile
    • Like