Caitlin Howe

SugarSweet

Caitlin Howe
Caitlin Howe
  • Save
SugarSweet icon pastel pink crystals candy type sweet sugar
Download color palette

Playing with Bodoni + + +

View all tags
Posted on Jan 21, 2016
Caitlin Howe
Caitlin Howe
Designer @ Pepsico and retro lover

More by Caitlin Howe

View profile
    • Like