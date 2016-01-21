Dave Wells

Umbrella / Elevator

Umbrella / Elevator business panel canvas acrylic drawing illustration painting
2 panels from my recent body of work, "Brief Case".

Matisse acrylic paint on wooden panel, 40 x 50cm

Posted on Jan 21, 2016
