Alex Tass, logo designer

Colosso lake lounge logo design

Alex Tass, logo designer
Alex Tass, logo designer
Hire Me
  • Save
Colosso lake lounge logo design digital abstract mythology greek king colossus logo design logo wakeboard flyboard lake lounge party place restaurant music sports gastronomy entertainment
Download color palette

Logo design for Colosso, a lake lounge located in Fortaleza / Brasil, a party place with a restaurant, a music stage with djs, wakeboard, stand up paddle and flyboard.

Visit my portfolio website http://alextass.com/

Alex Tass, logo designer
Alex Tass, logo designer
Hello! I am Alex, freelance logo & identity designer.
Hire Me

More by Alex Tass, logo designer

View profile
    • Like