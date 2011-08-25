Mike | Creative Mints

Cupcake cafe

Cupcake cafe illustration cupcake online order form banner promo gift web design cafe food cake party icon
Interactive rich-media banner for a candy shop that provides catering services. The concept and execution of the cupcake is also my work.

Any comments and criticism are welcome as always!

Posted on Aug 25, 2011
Graphic design & Illustration
