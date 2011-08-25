Jonathan Ogden

Typographic Verses V2

Typographic Verses V2 redesign blog website typography verse tumblr gotham
It's time take Typographic Verses to the next level! *dramatic music plays in the background* - Working on a redesign of the website, along with a slight rebrand and hopefully the opportunity to buy prints of some verses soon!

Posted on Aug 25, 2011
