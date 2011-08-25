claire guilloton

Bye Saulo

Bye Saulo cinema
I did this poster for my friend who is going to go back to Brazil for good. This is a joke about him as he loved the story with Amber Lamps...
I will miss him...:-(

Posted on Aug 25, 2011
