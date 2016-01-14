Adam Gong

A Ticket

Adam Gong
Adam Gong
  • Save
A Ticket ticket alan rickman last show legend snape severus snape harry potter
Download color palette

I hated his character when I was watching harry potter, I guess it proved that he is a great actor.
If there is a show about him, would you go?

View all tags
Posted on Jan 14, 2016
Adam Gong
Adam Gong

More by Adam Gong

View profile
    • Like