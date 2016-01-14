𝕵𝔢𝔞𝔫

Narcos

𝕵𝔢𝔞𝔫
𝕵𝔢𝔞𝔫
  • Save
Narcos guy. walking animation
Download color palette

Signed up for @Fraser Davidson Walk Cycle class. Quick and dirty result. https://vimeo.com/151922646

Soccer still
Rebound of
Soccer Cycle
By Fraser Davidson
View all tags
Posted on Jan 14, 2016
𝕵𝔢𝔞𝔫
𝕵𝔢𝔞𝔫

More by 𝕵𝔢𝔞𝔫

View profile
    • Like