Gabby Kibrick

Daily UI #009 : Music Player

Gabby Kibrick
Gabby Kibrick
  • Save
Daily UI #009 : Music Player 009 app design music player user interface design
Download color palette

Had fun with day 9, here's my shot for the music player!

View all tags
Posted on Jan 14, 2016
Gabby Kibrick
Gabby Kibrick

More by Gabby Kibrick

View profile
    • Like