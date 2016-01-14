Umar Irshad

Personal Logo Experiment

Personal Logo Experiment
So a while ago, before I settled for my current logo design (see rebound shot) I experimented with quite a few styles. This is one of them. I liked this one personally, but it didn't quite go with my style.

Please note that this is idea has been scrapped.

Anyways, let me know your thoughts.

Umar
Posted on Jan 14, 2016
