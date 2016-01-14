Personal Logo Experiment

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
So a while ago, before I settled for my current logo design (see rebound shot) I experimented with quite a few styles. This is one of them. I liked this one personally, but it didn't quite go with my style.
Please note that this is idea has been scrapped.
Anyways, let me know your thoughts.
--
Umar
Twitter
Also I am available for new projects.