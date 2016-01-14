Pedro Correa

In love

Pedro Correa
Pedro Correa
Hire Me
  • Save
In love skull cartoon sketch doodle ink love death
Download color palette

Quick sketch :)
Ink + Gouache

View all tags
Posted on Jan 14, 2016
Pedro Correa
Pedro Correa
Oldschool Illustrator
Hire Me

More by Pedro Correa

View profile
    • Like