Work & Dam

In the Name of the Authentic

Work & Dam
Work & Dam
  • Save
In the Name of the Authentic werkendam authentic symbol icon mark logo
Download color palette

Symbol I made for my self-created spiritual movement that strives for authenticity. Part of my graduation project back in '14.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 14, 2016
Work & Dam
Work & Dam

More by Work & Dam

View profile
    • Like