About Damn Time!

About Damn Time!
In an effort to pivot my career slightly, I've built a new illustration–focused website. I've pulled most of my design work down and uploaded illustration works completed over the past 12 months!

Built on the Squarespace platform with a ton of additional CSS. I'll be adding a few more projects in the coming weeks and probably a blog and shop.

Hope you get a chance to check it out.

Posted on Jan 14, 2016
