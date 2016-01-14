🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
A snake eating itself has been a symbol of eternity for a long time. Just something random that popped into my head.
I didn't have any intention of making this illustration as elaborate as it ended up to be. But as I went along, inspiration and detail increased, so I kept at it. Made some adjustments in Photoshop after creating the image from scratch in Sketch.