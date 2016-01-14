L2D

L2D 2016 Showreel

L2D
L2D
  • Save
L2D 2016 Showreel yes chattanooga low poly animation video web city interactive motion 3d c4d showreel
Download color palette

Go Watch the 2016 L2D Showreel

We recently finished up our public showreel. Unfortunately, one of our favorite projects is still under handcuffs, but maybe one day we will be able to release the director's cut. Until then, go check out the theatrical release.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 14, 2016
L2D
L2D
We excel at engaging real people through digital experiences

More by L2D

View profile
    • Like