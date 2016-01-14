Isaac Villanueva

The Good Guys NYC Script Badge

Isaac Villanueva
Isaac Villanueva
  • Save
The Good Guys NYC Script Badge stamp graphic design debut typography goodtype script beautiful vintage handlettering lettering
Download color palette

A Vintage styled script badge for The Good Guys NYC, Really loved how this one turned out!

Isaac Villanueva
Isaac Villanueva

More by Isaac Villanueva

View profile
    • Like