Sander Giesing

SVG Happy New Year

Sander Giesing
Sander Giesing
  • Save
SVG Happy New Year map greensock gsap svg animation
Download color palette

This animation is part of a Landing Page to celebrate the launch of my SVG Map Widget. I used this opportunity to experiment with a few Greensock plugins like BezierPlugin, MorphSVGPlugin & DrawSVGPlugin. Fun stuff!

URL Landing Page
http://www.routecraft.com/mapwidget2016/

You can fiddle around with the SVG, be prepared for a wall of text though (-:
http://codepen.io/multiplane/pen/mVMXKb

View all tags
Posted on Jan 14, 2016
Sander Giesing
Sander Giesing
walking the fine line between illustration and animation

More by Sander Giesing

View profile
    • Like