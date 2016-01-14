SVG Happy New Year

This animation is part of a Landing Page to celebrate the launch of my SVG Map Widget. I used this opportunity to experiment with a few Greensock plugins like BezierPlugin, MorphSVGPlugin & DrawSVGPlugin. Fun stuff!

URL Landing Page

http://www.routecraft.com/mapwidget2016/

You can fiddle around with the SVG, be prepared for a wall of text though (-:

http://codepen.io/multiplane/pen/mVMXKb