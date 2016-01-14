Daohan Chong

Thank you!

Daohan Chong
Daohan Chong
  • Save
Thank you! dribbble debut
Download color palette

Hello everyone! I'm a college student majoring in Finance. In my part time, I write iOS apps.
It's my honour to receive an invitation from @Chunlea Ju, joining this awesome community!

View all tags
Posted on Jan 14, 2016
Daohan Chong
Daohan Chong

More by Daohan Chong

View profile
    • Like