Roman Vyshyvanov

Selfie dog

Roman Vyshyvanov
Roman Vyshyvanov
  • Save
Selfie dog after effects 2d selfie minimalism photo hand with phone hand phone animation gif motiongraphics dog
Download color palette

GIF from the video https://vimeo.com/74167569

Roman Vyshyvanov
Roman Vyshyvanov

More by Roman Vyshyvanov

View profile
    • Like