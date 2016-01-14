Marcos Chamizo

Me and the guys.

Me and the guys. walk dog dogs noise vector illustration
For BuzzFeed: 41 things I learned when I adopted a dog without having a clue about how to care for it.

http://www.buzzfeed.com/marcoschamizo/99-problems-but-a-bitch-aint-one

Posted on Jan 14, 2016
