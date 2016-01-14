Mahesh Shrestha

Logo & Visual Identity of Anamolbiu Comapny

This logo was created on 2010 for visual identity and branding of a seed company called 'Anamolbiu Pvt. Ltd.'.
Website of the company: http://www.anamolbiu.com/

