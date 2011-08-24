Neal Mullen

Personal CV/Resume

Neal Mullen
Neal Mullen
  • Save
Personal CV/Resume cv resume portfolio about personal web illustration
Download color palette

A glance at the very early draft stages of my CV/Resume. Still working out colour scheme etc. But it's looking good so far I think .

View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2011
Neal Mullen
Neal Mullen

More by Neal Mullen

View profile
    • Like