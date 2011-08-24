Abby Holcomb

Lego Dreams

Abby Holcomb
Abby Holcomb
  • Save
Lego Dreams typography illustration legos swsed
Download color palette

debut shot! Illustrated type for my entry on Six Word Story Every Day - see it here! http://sixwordstoryeveryday.com/#1839355/586

View all tags
Posted on Aug 24, 2011
Abby Holcomb
Abby Holcomb
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Abby Holcomb

View profile
    • Like