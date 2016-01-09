Free Hand with iPad Pro PSD Mockup

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a Free PSD Mockup that I created to help you improve your website design showcase. Feel free to use it for any purposes even commercial use.
3 Colors with Transparent Background.
Super Easy to Replace Your Screen with Smart Object.
Check full presentation and download.
Don't forgot click 'L' to like this shot. <3
Follow me on: Themeforest - Facebook - Twitter - Behance