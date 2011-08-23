Rob McClurkan

Lobster Bait

Rob McClurkan
Rob McClurkan
Hire Me
  • Save
Lobster Bait vector digital illustration red lobster
Download color palette

SURVIVAL TIP: when stranded on a deserted island make sure you have a cooler full of cold beverages. It's a great way to attract lobsters.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 23, 2011
Rob McClurkan
Rob McClurkan
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Rob McClurkan

View profile
    • Like