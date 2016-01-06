Margarida Borges

Minimal Calculator

Margarida Borges
Margarida Borges
Hire Me
  • Save
Minimal Calculator 004 pantone user interface uiux ux ui pastel dial minimal calculator dailyui
Download color palette

Daily UI #004 with a super minimal calculator

View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2016
Margarida Borges
Margarida Borges
Hello, Newman.
Hire Me

More by Margarida Borges

View profile
    • Like