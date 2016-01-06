Wednesday Tree Dribbble

Wednesday Studio

Time to take down the Christmas tree!

Just in time to share our entry for the Tree Massive initiative in Instagram by NFG studio.

You can find all the entries here: https://www.instagram.com/treemassive/

Posted on Jan 6, 2016
