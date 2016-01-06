Decision Lens

UI Exploration

Decision Lens
Decision Lens
  • Save
UI Exploration webapp enterprise dashboard portal navigation ui
Download color palette

Some conceptual navigation from a "portal" direction in an older version of Decision Lens software.

@2x for a better look!

View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2016
Decision Lens
Decision Lens
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Decision Lens

View profile
    • Like