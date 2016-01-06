Where do I even start?! 2015 has been one of the raddest years of my lil life, from road tripping states at a time, to surfing and skating in places I would only dream of. I have had incredible opportunities to design for some amazing people and pushed myself way out of my comfort zone. I'm nothing but grateful for how this year has come and gone, transitioning now to the full time city here in NYC and I couldn't love it more, from the insane architecture, to the people that fill it up, I have already met such talented individuals only being here for about 2 weeks at this point. It's sparked a new creativity in me that I have been waiting to grasp for a while now! So if there's one word I can choose for 2016. It's desire, I want to have a true desire to see my design, relationships and whole life grow like crazy. I have been so thankful for the new faces I met in 2015 and know they will be killing it in whatever field there in.

You were a good one 2015 🎉