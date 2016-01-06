Matt Magi

CSS3 Animated Borders

CSS3 Animated Borders web design web borders animation codepen css3
A little codepen wip I am going to be using on a project. Check it out:

http://codepen.io/voltagenewmedia/full/ZQeePx/

Posted on Jan 6, 2016
