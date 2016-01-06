Jeff Ipjian

Lounge Branding - 3

Jeff Ipjian
Jeff Ipjian
  • Save
Lounge Branding - 3 mug lounge coffee restaurant blue branding logo identity
Download color palette

Still lamenting what could have been. Final product was nice, but I loved the feel of this.

Cll 2
Rebound of
Lounge Branding - 2
By Jeff Ipjian
View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2016
Jeff Ipjian
Jeff Ipjian

More by Jeff Ipjian

View profile
    • Like