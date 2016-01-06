🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
A small preview of my first animation ever called Rat X-ING.
It's an unfair world in the big city for the life of a rat. Regardless of their equality with people, they are given little respect and live in fear of crossing the street or being trampled on due to their small stature. When a boy and a rat become friends, they team up to further establish equal rights and safety for rats and fight for the respect that they deserve.
See the full animation on my website:
http://ninajreichenberg.com/#/rat-x-ing/