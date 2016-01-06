Nicola Ferrarese

Saigon

Nicola Ferrarese
Nicola Ferrarese
  • Save
Saigon illustrations editorial persecution fire monk bonzo vietnam saigon buddism buddah
Download color palette

June 11, 1963, Thich Quang Duc, a Buddhist monk, burns himself to death on the streets of Saigon, South Vietnam. He was protesting the persecution of Buddhists by the government.
http://savethedateillustrations.tumblr.com/

Nicola Ferrarese
Nicola Ferrarese

More by Nicola Ferrarese

View profile
    • Like