Jeff Corey

Sportstars Player Book

Jeff Corey
Jeff Corey
Hire Me
  • Save
Sportstars Player Book sports identity branding flyer typography type minimal print brochure layout
Download color palette

This is an older project I did for the Sportstars brand in New York. It was a 24 page book designed to show off the company and how they help to brand and market the athletes they represent.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2016
Jeff Corey
Jeff Corey
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Jeff Corey

View profile
    • Like