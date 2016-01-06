Serzh Sharapa

Nature Backgrounds pack for UI

Nature Backgrounds pack for UI
Light FREE Pack. 5 uHD RAW & JPG:
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/coit8eoizj4pmav/AACTmhTz-4cwb4gWdG9PQztea?dl=0

Premium Pack. 39 uHD RAW & JPG:
http://crtv.mk/a0LsA

Original files included! RAW & JPG in collection.

This backgrounds pack include 39 high-resolution photographs of nature scenes. All images are 5184 x 3456 px without applying gradient, blur or filters. Only natural colors!

All photographs where taken on the beautiful shore of the lake of meteorite origin.
Awesome for use on:
- Websites header
- Blogs posts
- Facebook & Twitter covers
- Presentations
- Background images
- Promotional materials
- Template placeholders

