Out Of Print Website Design

Out of Print is an ongoing studio project looking at no longer available printed matter. With this series we hope to breathe new life into otherwise forgotten examples of design and illustration, bringing them side by side with images of different styles and techniques. To make our own small contribution to Culture Night Belfast in collaboration with Media Design and Print, we installed a selection of prints from this project at The Dirty Onion bar, right in the heart of the evenings festivities. We gave away prints from the series and it was great to see our small contribution do it's job, quietly forming a background for the Culture Night going's on.

