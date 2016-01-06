🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
This short animated film from Penal Reform International tells the story of the Nelson Mandela Rules. As the first update to the Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners in over 60 years, the animation shows how the Nelson Mandela Rules will change conditions for prisoners and what they mean for future of prison management.
Have a watch of it here