Mandela Rules

This short animated film from Penal Reform International tells the story of the Nelson Mandela Rules. As the first update to the Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners in over 60 years, the animation shows how the Nelson Mandela Rules will change conditions for prisoners and what they mean for future of prison management.

Posted on Jan 6, 2016
