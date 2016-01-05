Joe Muise

Santa Cards

Santa Cards paper craft design illustration
This Holiday season, I designed some delightful greeting cards that were simple and unique. The cards were tri-fold and used a Gestalt-like cutout to create a stylish little Santa on the front. I cut them on the Cricut and assembled them right here in the studio.

Posted on Jan 5, 2016
