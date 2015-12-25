Arlen McCluskey

Intro Cards

Arlen McCluskey
Arlen McCluskey
  • Save
Intro Cards swipe setup design ux ui app
Download color palette

Intro slides for an app I'm designing which lets you tally and track your foosball scores with your friends (and foes!).

View all tags
Posted on Dec 25, 2015
Arlen McCluskey
Arlen McCluskey
I love to solve problems in beautiful ways.

More by Arlen McCluskey

View profile
    • Like