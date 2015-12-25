Mahmud Saeef

DailyUI #006 - User Profile

Mahmud Saeef
Mahmud Saeef
  • Save
DailyUI #006 - User Profile user experience user interface graphic element web element design form daily ui 006 ux ui user profile
Download color palette

My 6th design regarding dailyUI 100 days challenge.
#dailyui #006

I'd like to get appreciations and reviews.
Follow me on- Twitter & Behance

Thanks

Mahmud Saeef
Mahmud Saeef

More by Mahmud Saeef

View profile
    • Like