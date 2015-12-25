David Belliveau

Hipster Santa

David Belliveau
David Belliveau
  • Save
Hipster Santa christmas santa
Download color palette

Merry Christmas everyone 😄

Here's a speedpainting and tutorial for you to enjoy over the holidays:http://paintable.cc/hipster-santa-timelapse/

View all tags
Posted on Dec 25, 2015
David Belliveau
David Belliveau

More by David Belliveau

View profile
    • Like