Daily UI #002 - Credit Card Checkout

Daily UI
#002 | Credit Card Checkout

I tried to improve the checkout screen of the ASOS mobile app. I pretty much kept the same content structure, only changing the typography and the focus colour. What I completely redesigned was the - Add New Payment Method - screen; and added the subtle animations.

I would have liked to add a typing effect animation, but I will have to leave for another time.

Posted on Dec 25, 2015
Senior Product Designer based in Paris.

