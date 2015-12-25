Isaac Villanueva

Be Kind

Be Kind
Since my arrival in New York, one word has been on my mind, kindness! It sounds so simple and easy to do but to display true kindness, to everyone. Brings such a joy and love that you can't help but keep it going! So Be Kind! Not just for the holidays but everyday! Merry Christmas everyone!

Posted on Dec 25, 2015
